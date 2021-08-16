An American legend is riding off into the sunset.



Carli Lloyd officially announced her retirement from soccer on Monday.

The two-time Women’s World Cup champion and two-time gold medalist will end her amazing career with 128 international goals during her 312 matches with the United States Women’s National Team. The 312 matches make Lloyd the second-most capped player in world soccer history.

Here’s what Lloyd said in a release:

“I am thankful for all five head coaches I have played for, as they have all helped mold me into the player I have become over the years. We shared some amazing moments and also some challenging moments, but all of it is what has made my journey so special and rewarding.”

Lloyd will also be retiring from the National Women’s Soccer League (and its previous iterations) where she spent 12 years, most recently with NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The 39-year-old Lloyd will play in four friendlies for U.S. Soccer in September and October. The games will serve as a farewell tour for the soccer great.

More from here statement:

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband, Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

Lloyd is one of only two Americans to win the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Award twice, earning the award in 2015 and 2016. The other player to do it was Mia Hamm who won in 2001 and 2002.