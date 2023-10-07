UCLA rallies in 4th quarter to topple No. 13 Wazzu, 25-17

Keegan Jones scored two rushing touchdowns 1:43 apart in the fourth quarter and host UCLA held on for a 25-17 win against No. 13 Washington State in a Pac-12 game on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl.

Carson Steele rushed for 140 yards on 30 carries and Dante Moore completed 22 of 44 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bruins (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

Advertisement

Led by quarterback Cameron Ward, the Cougars came into the game ranked second in the nation in passing yards per game (405.8). But Ward was limited to 197 yards on 19 of 39 attempts with a touchdown and his first two interceptions of the season.

Advertisement

Kyle Williams caught eight passes for 85 yards for the Cougars (4-1, 1-1).

The Bruins moved ahead 18-17 on a 13-yard run by Jones with 13:28 left in the game, but Moore was unable to convert the two-point run attempt.

Advertisement

Ward was intercepted on the next play from scrimmage by Oluwafemi Oladejo and Jones cashed that in with a 22-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 25-17 with 11:45 remaining.

The Bruins stopped the Cougars on downs with 1:33 left to secure the win.

Moore was intercepted on UCLA's first possession, leading to a 32-yard field goal by Dean Janikowski and a 3-0 lead.

Advertisement

After missing a field goal attempt and then recovering a fumble, the Bruins took a 6-3 lead on a 11-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Logan Loya with 11:31 left in the first half. The PAT was missed.

Ward underthrew his target near midfield and Alex Johnson snatched UCLA's third takeaway of the first half, leading to a 37-yard field goal by RJ Lopez for a 9-3 lead with 1:30 remaining in the half.

Advertisement

The Bruins were in position to add to their lead just before halftime, but Kapena Gushiken returned an interception 88 yards for a touchdown, giving Washington State a 10-9 lead with seven seconds left in the half.

Lopez kicked a 32-yard field goal for a 12-10 lead, but the Cougars answered with a 4-play, 74-yard drive and regained the lead 17-12 on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Ward to Nakia Watson with 5:17 left in the third.

Advertisement

Washington State then blocked a 32-yard field goal try by Lopez, who also missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.

—Field Level Media