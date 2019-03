Photo: Gerry Broome (AP)

Several of the coaches and administrators who were swept up in the college admissions bribery scam had long left the posts where they did their dirty work. Others, like UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, were still employed by the same schools right up until the very day the FBI blew up their spots.

Salcedo allegedly received $200,000 in bribes between 2016 and 2018 for designating two fraudulent UCLA applicants—one man and one woman—as soccer recruits, even though neither played the sport competitively. Both students were admitted to the university. One of them, Lauren Isackson, applied with falsified soccer credentials and unwittingly joined the second-best recruiting class in the nation. Isackson was listed as a midfielder for the 2017 season, which culminated in her teammates losing the D-I championship game to Stanford, 3-2. Meanwhile, per the Los Angeles Times:

A 2017 media guide describes Isackson as a practice player. According to her UCLA biography, her “greatest athletic thrill” did not come on the soccer field, but on horseback, when she became champion of her riding division two years in a row.

Salcedo was placed on administrative leave soon after the news broke last week. On Thursday, after 15 seasons and a 182-89-42 record, Salcedo resigned, adding a hurdle of “must actually play soccer” for all aspiring UCLA strikers. He has been indicted for conspiracy to commit racketeering.