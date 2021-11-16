Isn’t this what Uber is for?



On Tuesday morning, just hours before Duke takes the court against Gardner-Webb – in a game that is sure to garner a lot more attention than was previously expected – the News & Observer reported that Coach K’s grandson – Michael Savarino – and next year’s projected No. 1 overall pick – Paolo Banchero – are facing DWI charges.



“We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,”



Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement to the publication. “Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

According to the report, the arrest happened at 1:10 on Sunday. Savarino was hit with the DWI after blowing a .08 on the breathalyzer and has a court date set on Dec. 9. Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI. He was released at the traffic stop where the two were pulled over for Savarino’s stop sign violation. The report goes on to say that in North Carolina, “aiding and abetting a DWI can be charged when a person knowingly turns over their own vehicle to someone who is impaired or fails to prevent an impaired person from getting behind the wheel.”



With the notion that suspensions are coming for both, it will be interesting to see how long they’ll last, given that one of them is Coach K’s grandson and the other is his best player – some are still mad that Coach K only suspended Grayson Allen for one game due to his multiple tripping incidents in 2017. Beyond Tuesday night’s game, Duke will face Lafayette on Friday and Citadel next week before a matchup with No. 1 Gonzaga in Last Vegas on Nov. 26 followed by a road game against No. 19 Ohio State on Nov. 30. Just last month, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few was suspended for a DUI.



Fair or unfair, due to the nature of a high-profiled pro prospect, a legendary coach, and the country’s most beloved and hated college basketball program being attached to a drunk driving case, Henry Ruggs III’s name will be mentioned by someone. The former Las Vegas Raiders receiver has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor after he was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level of .161 earlier this month, leading to a crash that injured him and a female passenger – and killing Tina Tintor and her dog.



Luckily, no one appears to have been harmed or physically injured in this incident. However, there will be consequences. Now, we wait to see what they will be. And since this is Duke, it means that people are going to agree with the punishment handed down or look at it as just a slap on the wrist.

