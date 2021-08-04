We all know heels need heat. And I get it, AEW is supposed to be the alternative to WWE for “real” wrestling fans, the ones who long for a return to the grittier, TV-14-rated Attitude Era. But there are a bunch of fans (read: women) who don’t want to go back to the Attitude Era, a time when women were too often objectified and used for cheap heat (bra and panties matches, anyone?).



On last night’s airing of AEW Dark, wrestler Max Caster reminded us all exactly how far wrestling has come but, in another, more accurate way, how far pro wrestling still has to go, even in a company that has lauded and promoted their women’s division as more inclusive than any other.



Caster, who regularly raps as part of his character with the tag team The Acclaimed, presumably thought saying this on the mic was a good idea:

“Listen, The Acclaimed kick ass for Miles Making you claim mental health like Simone Biles The Sydels is going to pay the cost I’m gonna treat those bitches like Duke LaCrosse The Blondes say they are the best But those dudes are faker than a PCR test And what’s that smell here in North Carolina? Oh wait, that’s Julia’s … (mic taken away)”

I know, it’s hard to believe. H ere’s the video:

For reference, “Julia” refers to Julia Hart, a 19-year old wrestler who has teamed up with the Varsity Blondes. Caster is 32.



Aside from this rap not even being very good (Simone Biles didn’t “claim” mental health, mental health is something everyone has — “poor” mental health would have been more accurate), Caster managed to disparage Biles, reference a gang rape case, go full-on anti-vaxxer, and drag the genitals of a 19-year old co-worker.



This is from the first company to have an openly trans wrestler in Nyla Rose.



As of right now, Caster remains on AEW’s roster, and we have no idea to what extent AEW was involved in this script. And AEW did not respond to Deadspin’s request for comment..

