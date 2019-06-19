Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: @ATPChallenger

Life can be rough on the ATP Challenger tour, one rung below the pro tour you see on TV. World No. 317 Adam Pavlásek was just a point away from locking up his second-round win at the Challenger Bratislava over world No. 218 Elliot Benchetrit. Then six sprinklers came to life.



“Thank you, for the water,” said the chair ump, who, like the ball person, was caught in the crossfire. Only one of them bravely stuck to their post.

Pavlásek then served out the match, presumably after adjusting to the wetter, slower conditions.