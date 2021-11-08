Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

If you were in Duval County and watched or attended this game, what a waste of a sunny day in Florida that wasn’t trying to choke you to death with humidity. Not a single touchdown was scored, and the game was tied 6-6, from the 5:36 mark in the second quarter until Matthew Wright kicked what would end up being the game-winner with 12:13 remaining in the fourth quarter. The only fun from this field-goal fest was fun facts. For one, the Jaguars had not made a field goal on American soil this season until yesterday.



The other fun fact? The Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen matchup.

For those who don’t follow the Jaguars or Kentucky football closely, there is another Josh Allen in the NFL who plays defensive end for the Jaguars. His sack of the Bills’ Josh Allen was the first time in NFL history a quarterback was sacked by a player with the same exact name. But the Jaguars’ Josh Allen wasn’t done yet. He also intercepted the Bills’ Josh Allen in the third quarter. Then in the fourth quarter when the Bills needed a score their Josh Allen fumbled and it was recovered by, of course, the Jaguars’ Josh Allen. Yes, I’m trying to set a world record for the most times Josh Allen has been written in a paragraph.

Here’s a clip of all the significant Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen plays because there is nothing else worth watching from this game.