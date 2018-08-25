Photo: Hunter Martin (Getty)

That Ohio State football types are willing to bulldoze the most direct path to a resumption of business as usual should surprise exactly no one—by and large this is the approach that will most suit the kinds of all-in lunatics who throw Urban Meyer rallies and shit—but Meyer’s shameless “I’m just sorry we’re in this situation” debacle Wednesday was ultimately too ugly to let stand as the official apology. And so, Friday evening, Meyer got around to issuing a more specific apology, this time finally addressing Courtney Smith directly:



So there it is, after two paragraphs establishing his own personal character, and with what Meyer surely hopes will be his final sentence written or spoken on the matter—a little space to acknowledge the victim. Meyer has been suspended for the first three games of Ohio State’s upcoming football season.