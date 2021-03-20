Urban Meyer might have a point about NFL free agency sucking (really)

Him? Really? Image : Getty Images

Urban Meyer’s derision for the NFL’s free agency process seems like easy fodder, but there’s a lot of truth to his complaint about signing players without meeting them. It’s not good for the players, either, because they wind up making a critical decision about their career without having a full picture. Maybe there’s a team that’s offering a bunch of money, but you just get a bad vibe there.



Free agent visits do still happen. Kenny Golladay has been touring, for instance. But for a lot of players, there’s no chance to do that because they need to either sign somewhere or risk losing their chance at a contract. And teams need to make moves or risk being caught holding the bag.

Meyer having spent his whole career up to now recruiting players to play for him without contracts might make him an imperfect vessel for this message, but that doesn’t mean his criticism is off base.

The jokes are still good, though, and if Meyer stays at this job long enough, he’ll probably learn the fine art of tampering. It’s not like we’re dealing with a paragon of virtue here.

Speaking of easy fodder, Chris Christie joined the Mets’ board of directors.



It’s also a reminder that Steve Cohen has the easiest job in recorded human history — being better than the Wilpons at owning a baseball team — and he’s barely able to clear that subterranean bar.

It’s really easy not to be an asshole and send hateful messages to college kids. At least, it should be easy not to do that.

E.J. Liddell would have felt plenty bad about being on the ninth No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 15 in men’s tournament history without having gone online. Sometimes people are just the worst.

If there was a time for the Rockets’ losing streak to end, you’d have thought it would be a home game against the Pistons, the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Nope! Houston lost by 13, and now the entry in the standings under “STREAK” sits at “L19.”

Houston has three more games on its current homestead: Sunday afternoon against the Thunder, Monday night against the Raptors, and Wednesday against the Hornets. A loss on Sunday would mark the first 20-game skid in the NBA since the 76ers’ record 28-game losing streak, bridging the last 10 games of 2014-15 and first 18 of 2015-16. The record for a single season is 26 consecutive losses, shared by the 2010-11 Cavaliers and 2013-14 Sixers.

Meanwhile, the Pistons return home for a game on Sunday against the Bulls in which Detroit has a chance for its first three-game winning streak since stringing together five in a row from March 2-10, 2019.

Curt Schilling’s decision to move out of Boston “to find a place to live out our lives with happiness with people that are nice” is a real setback for Tennessee, which now gets to be known as the place where a loudmouthed racist felt more comfortable in than Boston.

Wesley Bryan taking off his shoes and socks to wade into the muck for his golf ball is perfectly reasonable.

Even stripping down to his boxers is fine once you see the coating his ankles got. You don’t want to slog around the golf course all day with muddy pants.

The shirt thing, though… what does that accomplish? Wouldn’t you rather have a couple of drops of mud splattered on your shirt than on your belly?

No complaints, though. The best thing about professional golf is embarrassing things happening to golfers. They should build whole courses out of muddy pits.

Bryan, it should go without saying, missed the cut at the Honda Classic.