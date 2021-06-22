USC runner qualifies for Olympics, immediately has to work on 10-page essay due that night

When you qualify for the Olympics but it doesn’t get you out of homework. Image : Getty Images

Isaiah Jewett is tired.



He’s run five races in the past week. And last night, the NCAA champion qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games. He finished in second place at the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 800-meter event.

But the redshirt senior had something else to worry about after qualifying for the biggest event in his sporting life: a 10-page paper. He is still a college student, after all.

After the race, Jewett was asked about his legs after running multiple races over the past few days.

His legs were fine. His brain? Well, that would get a workout, too.

“My legs feel really good,” the USC student said in a virtual press conference. “Mentally I’m tired. I need to sleep. I have a 10-page essay due tonight. I’m like mentally trying to re-focus and get that done because it’s due tonight and my teacher didn’t give me an extension so I’m about to be grinding.”

No extension for the Olympian to be? I know professors aren’t the biggest fans of extensions but, come on, this has to qualify for a special exemption, right?

“I’m just happy to be here,” he continued. “My body is feeling pretty good right now. Probably when the adrenaline goes down I’ll feel everything but I’m just trying to get my homework done at the same time.”

“Does your teacher know you’re an Olympian now?” t he reporter asked.

“I don’t know,” Jewett responded. “I told her to watch so hopefully she knows. Hopefully, if you’re watching this, hello professor, please give me an extension!”

No word yet as to whether Jewett got an extension or his paper in on time.

Hopefully, the newly minted member of Team USA doesn’t have summer school in Tokyo.