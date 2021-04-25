Usman knocks out Masvidal with the power of Thanos on steroids

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Image : Getty Images

Kamaru Usman turned Jorge Masvidal into a spaghetti noodle on Saturday night.



The match was the main event of UFC 261, and everyone and their baby cousin were looking to see if Usman would be able to defend his welterweight title against Masvidal. Needless to say, Usman not only protected his crown, he KO’d Masvidal in the second round with a right-hand punch that was sent with the strength of a comic book character.

Advertisement

Usman knocked out Masvidal so clean that you would have thought the Nigerian Nightmare’s knuckles were filled with anesthesia.

I mean just look at some of these pics and videos. They speak for themselves.

It was undoubtedly one of the most electric moments in all of combat sports this year. There was a full capacity crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and they definitely brought the energy on Usman’s knockout.

It still isn’t the smartest thing in the world to have full capacity crowds in arenas when we are trying to get out of a global pandemic that has restricted the world for a year and a half, but you know Florida is going to Florida.

Advertisement

For Usman, this was his third knockout in his last four fights. He also, Usman now has a 14-fight win streak. This is the 2nd-longest win streak in UFC history, behind Anderson Silva’s 16-win streak from 2006-2012 according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Advertisement

Usman, now 19-1 in his career, had a rare combination of power and versatility on full display in his two rounds against Masvidal, who falls to 35-15 after being knocked out for only the second time in his career and the first time since 2008.

Usman is no joke, man. He’s about that action and anyone stepping into the ring with him better be on their game or they’ll get put to sleep like a baby on a full stomach.