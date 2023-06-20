It was Reyna’s second assist of the game, and his first-half performance was basically magical. It was a shame he had to leave at halftime after getting a kick to his calf, but no one said it was going to be serious or long-term. Weah thrived in both matches, eating up the space that Balogun’s runs and Reyna’s magnetism of opposing defenders provided. Pulisic had probably his best game for the national team against Mexico, and it says something that this US side didn’t even really need him to do much against Canada.

Yunus Musah ably filled in as the deepest midfielder in Tyler Adams’s absence, though there will probably be sterner tests than an incompetent Mexico and a Canada team that simply can’t attack down the middle. Chris Richards was flawless in both games at the center of defense, Antonee Robinson looked like one of the Premier League’s best fullbacks (which he is) for 180 minutes, and Joe Scally stepped in for Sergino Dest against Canada and showed that they have some depth at fullback heretofore undiscovered.

Advertisement

The US paddled two World Cup sides in two different ways, and used a bigger roster of players to do it. They did it with a swagger and joy, which is probably the biggest feather in the cap of one Gregg Berhalter, who created that atmosphere. It was a feeling that lifted a lot of players out of indifferent or straight-up bad club seasons, like Pulisic or Reyna or Musah or Richards. These guys simply love being around each other and playing together.

They won’t have a game with anything on the line until November, when the next Nations League/Copa America qualifying will be. That won’t be much of a test, and we won’t get a read on this team for a year, when the actual Copa starts. Maybe the USMNT is just the biggest kid at CONCACAF recess. Or maybe they’re giving us a flash of what they can do against some serious hitters next summer.

Advertisement

See? Even when everything goes right, one is still trying to picture what could be with the USMNT.

Follow Sam on Twitter @Felsgate.