The World Cup-winning USWNT is currently parading its way through New York City and continuing the bender that began immediately after the women dispatched the Netherlands on Sunday. Today’s highlights include the entire team pounding Ace of Spades at 8:40 a.m., backup goalkeeper and unofficial team documentary director Ashlyn Harris announcing the team’s presence on a float by shouting, “We’re on a float, biiitch!”, and players printing out copies of the team’s equal pay lawsuit to throw around the city.

The scene begins with Harris crumpling up a page from the suit and showing what appears to be pages from it scattered, in her words, “in the fuckin’ trees, bitch.” Then Allie Long eats a page. It rules.

When U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro took the stage for the team ceremony, he was greeted with loud “Equal pay!” chants.

He also mispronounced Megan Rapinoe’s name:

Seems like it’s time to pay them!