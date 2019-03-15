The Jazz are cracking down on their vilest hecklers after Monday night’s provocation, which got a rise out of a visiting Russell Westbrook and resulted in Utah fan Shane Keisel getting a permanent ban. Team owner Gail Miller addressed fans directly before Thursday’s home game, and today the Deseret News reports that the team has banned another fan for his heckling during the 2018 playoffs.



Westbrook and Jazz fans have long had an ugly relationship. Reporter Eric Woodyard shared a video of the exchange, which took place before Game 4 of the first-round Thunder-Jazz playoff series last year:

The fan, who was not named in the report, can be clearly heard calling Westbrook “boy.” Westbrook, who looked content to be heckled until it got racist, can be seen mouthing, “Don’t call me ‘boy,’” but the fan continued, which prompted Westbrook to flag him for security.

[Deseret News]