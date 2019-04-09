Last night, the Virginia Cavaliers won their first NCAA men’s basketball championship. As you might have expected, students and other UVA fans rushed into the streets at The Corner, a Charlottesville commercial hub and gathering spot. Fans at a viewing party also rushed the empty court at John Paul Jones arena after the final buzzer.



The celebrations were about what you’d expect: Grown men cried over a basketball victory. Despite warnings from police not to do it, some students climbed into telephone poles or other city property to celebrate. (Imagine!) The city paper, The Daily Progress, got a good quote from an unnamed student: “‘This is best night of my life,’ screamed one woman before diving into the crowd.”

And, yes, someone burned a couch.