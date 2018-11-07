Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Vance Joseph is not a fan of Demaryius Thomas airing out his grievances to the media about how the Broncos disrespected and misled him throughout this season. Since beating the Broncos 19-17 with his new team, Thomas has been answering any and all questions about the organization’s ineptitude.

But after a Wednesday practice, Joseph suggested that the veteran wideout should try and get over the franchise he played eight-and-a-half years for and won a Super Bowl with:



“I’m disappointed to read those things about how he recalls the conversations going.” “He’s got to move on. We’ve got to move on,” Joseph said. “He’s no longer a Bronco and I can’t spend any time worrying about that. But as far as reading that stuff, I’m disappointed it was presented that way, I really am.”﻿



The problems between Thomas and the Broncos started early this season when the wideout was not selected as one of the team’s captains—a title he held in three of his seasons in Denver, including the past two. This isn’t directly Joseph’s fault per se, but it’s far from a strong start to his year with the team. What made things worse is that Thomas said he was the only receiver told that his playing time would get reduced for rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton.



“My receiver coach came to me and said—he could’ve said this to either Courtland or Emmanuel [Sanders], but he came to me and said it—he said, ‘I want to get DaeSean in the game more than one rep. I want to get him going 4 to 6 plays of reps.’’ Thomas said.﻿

Thomas was then unceremoniously shipped off to the Houston Texans just hours before the trade deadline despite, as the receiver claims, Joseph personally telling him to ignore any trade rumors. After the win against his old team, Thomas told reporters, “That’s what they do over there. I ain’t a part of that no more. We like to win over here.” (He’d later clarify that he meant he wasn’t a part of an organization that didn’t listen to players anymore).

Joseph’s response to these statements were the common refrain of a guilty person at a congressional hearing, “I don’t recall.”

Go ahead and keep talking, Demaryius. Joseph will remember something eventually.