A small town in Devon, England called Ilfracombe decorated its Capstone Hill with a bicycle made out of recycled plastic and other materials, to celebrate both the Tour de Britain, which is happening right now, and the region’s efforts to reduce the use of plastic. Then some vandals went and turned the big bike into a big dick.



Here is how the bike originally looked:

Advertisement

And here’s the view after it was rearranged:

Devon Live reported that the people behind the creation of the giant bike weren’t too perturbed by its transformation:

Seth Conway, project co-ordinator, said: “The bike was designed to highlight the great work of the Plastic Free North Devon organisation in helping to clean our beaches and encourage people to cut out single use plastic as much as possible. It was going to have been taken down today anyway but someone got there first. They’ve shown some creativity but it’ll be the bike that’s remembered.”

Advertisement

Will it, though?