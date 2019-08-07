Screenshot: YES Network

The Orioles are having their doors blown off Wednesday night by the visiting New York Yankees, to finish off a three-game sweep at Camden Yards. The Yankees hit another several homers in the game, extending their MLB record for most home runs against a single opponent in a season and setting a new MLB record for most home runs in an opponent’s ballpark in one season. It’s just another hideous mark in an almost unbearably humiliating season for the Orioles, who are a preposterous and gut-churning 37 games out of first place in the AL East. Look at this shit:

Moods are dark. Frustration is high. Also, Chris Davis was there, trudging through the warm dregs of this hysterically lost season, now shoved down toward the bottom of Baltimore’s lineup. Davis came into the game batting .183 with a .591 OPS, brutal numbers that are made somehow even more unbearable by the knowledge that they represent an improvement over what he produced in 128 games last season. Davis struck out in his first plate appearance Wednesday night, in the third inning—his 111th strikeout of the season in just 247 at-bats—and was replaced in the lineup by Jace Peterson in the fifth. In between, Davis reacted very angrily to something Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said to him in the dugout, and had to be restrained by Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long:

Here’s another good view, from the MASN broadcast:



Soon after it was over and things had simmered down, Hyde reappeared from the tunnel and summoned Davis down below. Truly it is time for UN peacekeepers and the Red Cross to step in and save these suffering Orioles from any more of this nightmarish season.