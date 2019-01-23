Screenshot: Fox Sports Indiana

Victor Oladipo, the leading scorer on what’s been a really impressive Indiana Pacers team so far this year, had to be taken off on a stretcher in the second quarter of his game against the Raptors on Wednesday, after going down with what looked like a non-contact right knee injury.

Oladipo was chasing a long pass intended for Pascal Siakam when his right leg appeared to just give out, sending him down to the court. Oladipo stayed down until the training staff took him off on a stretcher. (Fair warning, the final video below is in slow-motion.)

We’ll update on Oladipo when we know more about his status.

Update (8:40 p.m. ET): The Pacers are calling the injury “serious.”