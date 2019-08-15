Video Surfaces Of Wild Brawl Between Nuggets' Malik Beasley And Former Bronco Su'a Cravens

Today, TMZ Sports published security camera footage from an upscale Denver apartment that was taken on August 9 and shows two Denver athletes getting into a heavy brawl. The video shows a shirtless Malik Beasley pacing around the lobby before NFL safety Su’a Cravens, who was cut by the Broncos three weeks after this fight, enters and immediately starts swinging with Beasley. The fight went to the ground, and it took a while before the fight got broken up. Cravens invited Beasley outside, and TMZ says it’s unclear whether things progressed.



According to TMZ, Beasley called Cravens out over some unspecified “situation” iunvolving his girlfriend Montana Yao. Yao can be seen in the video attempting to separate the two men and appearing to cry on the ground. TMZ also obtained footage from Cravens’s snapchat that shows him bragging about how he’s going to “enjoy the rest of my off day riding my bike and shit” after beating Beasley’s ass.

Law enforcement was reportedly not called, and neither Cravens nor Beasley replied to TMZ’s request for comment.

