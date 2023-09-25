You can stick a fork in these NFL teams, because they are done

A year after winning the NFC North and hosting a wild card game, the Minnesota Vikings are already out of contention, after starting the season 0-3. As good as they can be offensively, it hasn’t been good enough to overcome their lousy defense.



Advertisement

The Vikings have shown very little ability to run the ball, averaging just 66.3 yards per game on the ground, which is second worst in the NFL. Minnesota had a chance late in the game Sunday against the Chargers and couldn’t get it done. LA usually fumbles away games like this, and the Vikings could not capitalize. It’s a wrap.