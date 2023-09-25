You can stick a fork in these NFL teams, because they are done

The 2023 NFL season is in full swing and, three weeks in, there are already a few teams we can count out — because they’re finished. A couple of these teams might shock you, but if you haven’t won a game by this point, the odds of making the postseason are slim. Only six teams in NFL history have ever recovered from a 0-3 start to appear in a playoff game. The last time it was done was during the 2018 campaign by the Houston Texans. So, it’s safe to say that the 0-3 fan bases might as well prepare for hoops season.
Minnesota Vikings
A year after winning the NFC North and hosting a wild card game, the Minnesota Vikings are already out of contention, after starting the season 0-3. As good as they can be offensively, it hasn’t been good enough to overcome their lousy defense.
The Vikings have shown very little ability to run the ball, averaging just 66.3 yards per game on the ground, which is second worst in the NFL. Minnesota had a chance late in the game Sunday against the Chargers and couldn’t get it done. LA usually fumbles away games like this, and the Vikings could not capitalize. It’s a wrap.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina is a young team that’s building, so nobody should be surprised to see them here. They tried to hang with the Seahawks Sunday but came up short, falling 37-27. Andy Dalton played well, replacing rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
Dalton only completed 58 percent of his passes, but he did sling it 58 times for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Not bad for a 35-year-old backup, but Carolina has no shot this season, even in what’s supposed to be one of the worst divisions in the league.
Chicago Bears
Da Bears were realistically done the moment they walked onto the field in Week 1. Of course, there was hope and optimism coming in, but all of that has pretty much evaporated. Week 3 in Kansas City was destined to be a loss even if Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hadn’t played. But with Taylor Swift in attendance, there’s no way Kelce wasn’t going to be on that field to put on a show for his “lady friend.”
Justin Fields had a QBR of 18.6 Sunday, completing 50 percent of his throws. That doesn’t really matter because he could’ve had an 81 rating, and the Bears still would have lost this game. This team still has no direction and little upside to what they are attempting to build.
Arizona Cardinals
Maybe the Cardinals aren’t as bad as everyone thought. They beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, minus Kyler Murray. But then it is the Cowboys, and they tend to do this after being hyped to no end. However you slice it, Arizona came out and took it to Dallas immediately, building up a quick 9-0 lead in this game.
It was a convincing win, but it’s hard to see the Cardinals doing this too many more times this season. Enjoy this win because next week will be much tougher when they travel to play the 49ers. Although, getting your first win of the year against a supposed “Super Bowl contender” isn’t too shabby.
Houston Texans
Houston got their first win of the young season, led by C.J. Stroud’s 280 passing yards and two TDs. The Texans beat the Jaguars with little pushback, 37-17. No one expects much from the Texans, so every win is like a Christmas present. They might have a few more in the tank, but anything above five would be a pleasant surprise.
Denver Broncos
Week 3 in Miami was one of the most embarrassing sights we’ve seen on an NFL field in a long time. The Dolphins scored 70 points on the Broncos and showed no mercy whatsoever. We all brutalized Nathaniel Hackett last year, so it’s time to hold Sean Payton accountable.
Payton’s had a lot to say since he walked into that Denver locker room, and his vision and influence have yet to materialize on the field. We can continue to blame Russell Wilson or Hackett for last season, but Payton’s “genius” hasn’t exactly been enough early on. The best these Broncos can hope for at this point is a third-place finish in the AFC West, which might be too optimistic.