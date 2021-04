The Vikings’ Justin Jefferson can definitely get up. Image : Getty Images

Football players have always wanted to prove they can show out on the hardwood, and Justin Jefferson is just the latest. But many others have failed miserably.



However, there have been a couple of NFL players who have proven they can hold their own. Obviously, guys like Terrell Owens, Antonio Gates, and Julius Peppers used to hoop for real, but all those guys’ pro days are over now.



So who in the league today could actually hold their own in a pickup game?