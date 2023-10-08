NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sustains hamstring injury vs. Chiefs

By
Field Level Media
Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) breaks up a pass to Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Image: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-20 loss at home to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jefferson stumbled while running a route in the red zone. He was seen on the sidelines during the late stages of the game but didn't return to action.

"It's still very early," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the game. "See where he's at as we move along here and try to diagnose exactly what that injury is and what that timeline looks like."

Jefferson had three catches for 28 yards for the Vikings (1-4), who could not pick up their second straight win after beating Carolina last week.

It would be a major blow for Minnesota if Jefferson were sidelined for any stretch of time. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year led the league through four weeks with 543 receiving yards.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also injured his ankle earlier in the game and missed a chunk of time before returning to catch a touchdown that proved to be the difference in the game.

—Field Level Media