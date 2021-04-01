Vlad, Fernando, Francisco and more: The players who’ll make this baseball season interesting

It’s time for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to shine. Image : Getty Images

Every year we discuss how baseball’s become boring, how it could grow more enjoyable for younger fans, and how we long for legitimate progress of our national pastime.

We could develop a collection of theories as to why we generally ignore the regular season, but let’s focus on this today: Who are the players baseball fans can focus on to make this season more enjoyable, no matter their team. Not necessarily because they absolutely need to produce specific numbers, but just invoke enough energy, spirit, and visibility into a game that detractors say is lacking those things. It would help if every one one of these guys were on winning teams this season, but it would be more advantageous if they’re merely allowed to express themselves and be embraced, not just celebrated.

Baseball clearly recognizes they need to do something; otherwise, the lineup of their Major Fest wouldn’t include names like Desus & Mero and Big K.R.I.T., nor would this commercial have some of the names we’ll touch on today.

Here are the guys who could add excitement into the game, and give it the joy it needs in the early portion of this decade.