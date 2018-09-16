Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes (AP)

The Bills came into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, an eventual 31-20 loss, with just four cornerbacks dressed. After Phillip Gaines was carted off with an elbow injury, they were down to three. And then Vontae Davis just disappeared. Not on the field. Not on the sidelines. No reported injury. Just: gone.



Davis, the 30-year-old CB who signed with the Bills this offseason and was inactive for Week 1, might’ve just made the call to walk off the field for good.

I don’t know what’s going on with Davis, but the man may have retired from the NFL rather than play one more half for the Bills. Things are going great in Buffalo!