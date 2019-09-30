Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict will be suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season for his flagrant late hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle in Sunday’s game. Burfict was tossed during the second quarter of the Raiders’ 31-24 win after he teed off on a defenseless Doyle.

The NFL announced the news today, citing Burfict’s nasty history of playing dirty as cause to suspend him for three quarters of the season.



“There were no mitigating circumstances on this play,” said VP of football operations Jon Runyan. “Your contact was unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous rule violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly-appointed officers that future violations would result in escalated accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules designated to protect yourself and your opponents from unnecessary risk.”

This will be Burfict’s 14th suspension in his NFL career, and his third for an illegal hit. After his ejection, the Raiders captain ran off the field blowing kisses to the booing crowd.