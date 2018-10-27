Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn got a chance to kick the teeth in of Louisville’s defense on Saturday in a game that was all about sweet, sweet revenge for the senior.

South Carolina’s Mr. Football had to look for a new college to take his talents to in 2015 after Louisville pulled his scholarship offer just 48 hours before National Signing Day. The Cardinals gave him the opportunity to greyshirt—meaning he wouldn’t join the program, or enroll at Louisville, until after the season ended—but Colburn instead committed to Wake Forest. It ended up being the best choice for his college career because it gave the tailback a chance to get back at Bobby Petrino at least once a year for what he did.

In what was likely his last game against the Cardinals, Colburn took his play to a whole new level. He grabbed 20 carries for 243 yards (a career high) and three touchdowns in Wake Forest’s 56-35 win at Cardinal Stadium. His most notable run of the day came on a 74-yard touchdown run, where Colburn flashed an “L” to the home crowd after reaching the end zone. Unsurprisingly, Colburn’s previous career-high mark of 134 yards was also set against Louisville in a 42-32 win in 2017.

Colburn said after the game that even though he’s tried to put ideas of revenge behind him following his freshman year, the annual game against Louisville still means something important to him.

I’m just so blessed and I thank God, but it definitely is personal and it’s really just the icing on the cake just to go out like this and to get our season rolling again.﻿



Advertisement

Even his teammates began to notice the shift in Colburn’s energy. Sophomore receiver Greg Dortch said he could tell the tailback “was just in a different mindset because of what happened in Louisville,” according to Demon Deacon Digest.

It’s not likely that Colburn will ever get a chance to tell Petrino to his face just how he truly feels about the Cardinals coach, but getting the last laugh through a career day against his team has to be a pretty good alternative.