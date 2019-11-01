Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Journalismism

Was Deadspin A Good Sports Blog? A Very Short Debate

Diana Moskovitz
Filed to:Very short debates
56.7K
60

Yes.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Are The Cleveland Browns The Model NFL Franchise Of The Future? A Very Short Debate
Should Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight Floyd Mayweather? A Very Short Debate
Is Lionel Messi A Fraud? A Very Short Debate

About the author

Diana Moskovitz
Diana Moskovitz

Senior editor at Deadspin

EmailTwitterPosts
PGP Fingerprint: FF57 38CF BB4A 84D1 834A 3BA2 D704 1D9F 659A B991PGP Key
OTR Fingerprint: AEEB7418 00D6AEA9 112206FF 3E97529D CE8C29C9