From the division that brought us the Butt Fumble came a worthwhile sequel from the Miami Dolphins in the wild, final minutes of their 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen threw 63 passes, which is an absurd amount for such a low-scoring affair. Butt his efforts were the subplot to the gridiron hijinks that included a Dolphins Butt Block and Isaiah McKenzie’s short-circuited preventing him from getting out of bounds on the final play of regulation.



The chaotic final minutes featured a litany of busted plays, but none quite like the Butt Block. After Tua Tagovailoa inexplicably attempted a pass from their own 1-yard-line instead of gaining a yard or two on the ground and drawing another 40 seconds off the clock, the Dolphins put their punter Thomas Morstead between a rock and hard place. With the sideline inches away, and the Bills punt block unit bearing down on him, Morstead appeared to shank the punt backward into a safety for the Bills. The two points awarded to Buffalo also meant that despite having zero timeouts remaining, they’d be in position for a win if they reached field goal range. However, upon further review, it became apparent that Morstead’s punt actually bounced off the cheeks of Morstead’s personal protector.

Miami’s Butt Block will go down in sports blooper lore alongside Randy Moss mooning Packers fans, Mark Sanchez getting the Rickishi Stinkface finishing move from his right guard, and Browns tight end Gary Barnidge’s “butt catch” (deletes Google history).

After the Butt Block, the Bills’ offense found themselves in a position to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. Allen advanced the ball to the Dolphins’ 43-yard line, however, a holding call on David Quessenberry with 18-seconds remaining pushed the Bills back to the other side of midfield on the Buffalo 47-yard-line.



Buffalo’s collapsing pocket nearly corralled Allen for a sack before he tossed a shovel pass to receiver Isaiah McKenzie. However, instead of taking a direct route to the sideline, so that Tyler Bass could trot out for a game-winning 58-yard field goal. McKenzie attempted to juke a defender, darted forward trying to gain the first, and was tackled inbounds leaving the Bills scrambling to spike the ball before time expired.

The Bills still had time to snap the ball once the officials spotted the ball, but third-string center Greg Mancz failed to snap the ball before the clock expired. Mancz was only under center after an injury to second-string center Greg Van Roten.

Watching from the booth, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went absolutely berserk.

Thankfully, no tablets were broken in the process.

