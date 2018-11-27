Photo: D. Ross Cameron (AP)

Two days after the San Francisco 49ers released linebacker Reuben Foster, a move prompted by Foster’s arrest over the weekend on misdemeanor domestic violence charges, Foster has a new team. Washington announced the signing of Foster today, and they were the only team to place a waiver claim on him, per Adam Schefter.

Foster was accused on Saturday night of slapping a woman hard enough to leave a bruise and slapping a phone out of her hand. This is his second DV-related arrest of 2018. In the previous case, his ex-girlfriend initially accused Foster of punching her in the head repeatedly, destroying two of her cell phones, and throwing her dog across the room. She later recanted her allegations against Foster and a judge dismissed the case. Foster faces a possible suspension, though he’s been placed on Roger Goodell’s exempt list for now.

Washington’s Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams released a long statement on the team’s decision to sign Foster, which was encouraged in part by “candid conversations with a number of his ex-Alabama teammates and current Redskins players.”