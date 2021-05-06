Watch Anthony Davis smoke Steph Curry jersey-wearer in GTA just 12 days before Play-In Tournament

Cold-blooded. Screenshot : Twitch: @AntDavis23

Well, this is one way to send someone a message before the playoffs.

While playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on his Twitch channel, Anthony Davis popped someone in the head wearing a Steph Curry jersey, sending him to his temporary death over a Los Santos highway before inevitably respawning a mere seconds later. Having played many hours of GTA 5 over the last eight goddamn years! (we’ll get to that in a second), it was made clear that the Curry jersey- wearer was either outnumbered, or a staged prop for the virtual execution. Regardless, it wasn’t accidental, and if you’re familiar with GTA Online, this is as standard as napping on Thanksgiving, it just so happens that Davis himself, Curry, ( and Lamar Jackson, apparently) jerseys were involved.

Advertisement

Unidentified: “You wanna shoot him?”

Davis: “Yup ...”

*Shoots him*

Davis: “We out.”

Man, Davis was focused. He was so locked in that he did not blink one time in that entire clip. Not. one. time. He only put his head down. It was also a hit-and-run, which means Davis didn’t want any part of the one-on-one, which is understandable, because those are aggravating as hell.

At 37-28, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently tied with the Dallas Mavericks for fifth in the Western Conference, but are just 0.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, and without LeBron James (he’s still resting a sore ankle), the Play-In is very much a possibility. The Golden State Warriors are 33-33 and ninth in the west, 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, and 1.5 ahead of the San Antonio Spurs. Don’t forget, it’s No. 7 vs No. 8 and No. 9 vs No. 10 first.

Side note: Rockstar Games, if you’re reading this : C ’mon, dawg. It’s been almost eight years since GTA 5 hit the streets. Stop adding updates to the Heists and shit and let’s get to GTA 6 already.