Last night, the St. Louis Blues advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years. They clinched at home with a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

I took a deep dive through St. Louis local television news to see how their fans were reacting to the big win and found a little bit of everything: Screaming fans, a guy doing finger guns in the background, exhortations to play “Gloria” and Laila Anderson, an 11-year-old girl with a systemic inflammatory syndrome who has become an inspiration for the team.

Also, there’s a fan who says “oh my God” a lot—which makes sense. It has been a while.