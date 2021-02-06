Watch Hakeem Jeffries obliterate former NFL player and fellow House Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Jeffries (left) had some tough talk for noob Rep. Owens. Illustration : Getty Images

It won’t make any Top 10 lists on sports networks but the slam dunk of the week belongs to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) on freshman Rep. Burg ess Owens (R-Utah).

Owens played safety for the Jets and Raiders and had a fine career, picking off 30 passes and scoring 4 TDs on returns. But after Jefries’ total evisceration, he should change his name to “Toast” (like former Giants CB Elvis Patterson).

Owens, in his first day on the House Judiciary Committee, lectured Democrats on patriotism, referencing an effort by Florida’s clown-faced Congressman Matt Gaetz’s motion to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Owens said, “it’s about actions, not words.”

Jeffries was having none of it, pointing to Owens’ objection to electors from Pennsylvania declaring their votes for President Joe Biden on Jan. 7, one day after white nationalist terrorists attacked Capitol Hill.

“Explain your actions on January 7 when you supported an insurrection,” Jeffries said.

After a brief objection, Jeffries continued, “it’s my time and you don’t want any of this!”

“You also said any mistake is not your fault in terms of what is taught to others. That’s what the former President of the United States peddled for four years. He took no responsibility for anything. And Mr. Chairman there are some members on the other side of the aisle, including perhaps some former NFL players, who defended that kind of irresponsible behavior.”

It’s worth noting that not all former NFL players turned Congressman support insurrectionist traitors. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) voted to impeach Trump.