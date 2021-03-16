Watch in awe as Virginia State's president cooks up a student like Thanksgiving mac and cheese

Virginia State President Makola Abdullah, formal wear and all, nonetheless lights up this poor student. Photo : Twitter

If you talk to anyone who went to an HBCU, they will tell you that it is a completely unique college experience. There are things that happen on these campuses that secondhand accounts won’t ever do justice.

Advertisement

I’ve seen a lot in my experience both as an HBCU alum and as the son of an HBCU alum, but honestly, this one is a first for me.

Watching what appears to be a student get crossed up by a university president was not on my bingo board for 2021, but I thank Virginia State’s Makola Abdullah for giving me the moment of zen that I didn’t know I needed.

After the student has a bit of fun with peers and a security guard, Abdullah sauces this man up like a four-piece buffalo chicken tender. The prez threw the ball between homeboy’s legs and brought it back so quickly that it almost obliterated the defender’s ankles. I thought that my man guarding him was going to have to take a trip to the athletic trainer’s office on campus for a second.

Luckily, the student didn’t receive any further embarrassment by falling. What makes this so funny is that I’ve met Abdullah a few times before, and he always seemed like such a solid dude who really cares about his students, but I never knew he was capable of using students like this for his own personal And 1 Mixtape.

You gotta have a different mentality to come straight out the office with no stretching or warm-up and cross a man on the street — that’s next-level savagery.

Advertisement

It’s always great to see university presidents interacting with and forging connections to their students and community. I just know that my man guarding Abdullah wishes the prez would have taken it a little easier on him during that one-on-one.