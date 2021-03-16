Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
College Basketball

Watch in awe as Virginia State's president cooks up a student like Thanksgiving mac and cheese

ddooley
Donovan Dooley
Save
Virginia State President Makola Abdullah, formal wear and all, nonetheless lights up this poor student.
Virginia State President Makola Abdullah, formal wear and all, nonetheless lights up this poor student.
Photo: Twitter

If you talk to anyone who went to an HBCU, they will tell you that it is a completely unique college experience. There are things that happen on these campuses that secondhand accounts won’t ever do justice.

Advertisement

I’ve seen a lot in my experience both as an HBCU alum and as the son of an HBCU alum, but honestly, this one is a first for me.

Watching what appears to be a student get crossed up by a university president was not on my bingo board for 2021, but I thank Virginia State’s Makola Abdullah for giving me the moment of zen that I didn’t know I needed.

After the student has a bit of fun with peers and a security guard, Abdullah sauces this man up like a four-piece buffalo chicken tender. The prez threw the ball between homeboy’s legs and brought it back so quickly that it almost obliterated the defender’s ankles. I thought that my man guarding him was going to have to take a trip to the athletic trainer’s office on campus for a second.

G/O Media may get a commission
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial
Click To Claim Your Free Month
Paramount+ - 30-Day Trial

Luckily, the student didn’t receive any further embarrassment by falling. What makes this so funny is that I’ve met Abdullah a few times before, and he always seemed like such a solid dude who really cares about his students, but I never knew he was capable of using students like this for his own personal And 1 Mixtape.

You gotta have a different mentality to come straight out the office with no stretching or warm-up and cross a man on the street — that’s next-level savagery.

Advertisement

It’s always great to see university presidents interacting with and forging connections to their students and community. I just know that my man guarding Abdullah wishes the prez would have taken it a little easier on him during that one-on-one.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`