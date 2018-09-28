Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty)

LSU junior forward Wayde Sims was shot near a neighboring university’s campus early Friday morning. The 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, according to Baton Rouge Police.



Sims was reportedly shot around 12:25 a.m. local time at a Subway restaurant located across from Southern University’s football stadium.

Advertisement

“We are all devastated, “ head coach Will Wade said in a statement posted on LSU’s athletics page. “We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

Sims’s teammate Aaron Epps remembered him on social media early Friday.