We get Super Showdown of GOAT vs. GRN (Greatest Right Now)

Old School Brady vs. New School Mahomes... does it get any better? Illustration : Getty Images

In unsurprising yet still shockingly dominant fashion, the Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. They mollywhopped the Buffalo Bills 38-24, but it was not nearly as close as the score suggests.



The win sets up a battle between the G. O. A. T. and G.R.N (Greatest Right Now), as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will duel February 7 in Super Bowl LV, where the Bucs will be the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Early Vegas odds has the Chiefs as 3.5-point favorites with an Over/Under at 57.5.

For all the talk about a potentially limited Mahomes, he looked flat out like the best player on the best team in football tonight. He was as mobile and agile as ever, made insane throws, didn’t turn the ball over, and seemed to be able to do pretty much whatever he wanted against a Bills team that was searching for answers the entire night. At one point, Tony Romo said “Josh [Allen] is starting to look pretty comfortable out there!” It was the fourth quarter.

Mahomes completed 29/38 passes for 325 yards and 3 TDs. Speedster Mecole Hardman, who muffed a punt in the first quarter leading to the Bills’ first touchdown of the game, rattled off a 50-yard run. Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 172 yards, and it could have been more had he not barely stepped out of bounds on one play. Travis Kelce set the record for most receptions (not for a tight end. Total, period, for any position) in a Conference Championship Game with 13, that he turned into 118 yards and two touchdowns.

We saw Mahomes throw a cute little underhand shovel pass thing at the goal line that turned into a touchdown, a defense that was collapsing the Bills offensive line on a regular basis (four sacks), and a team that flat out looked like the better team on the field today.

Mahones v. Brady in a Super Showdown in less than two weeks,

Buckle up.