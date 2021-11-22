1. Detroit Lions

Of course, the Lions are the most powerless team in the NFL for Week 11. Although they did put up a fight against the Cleveland Browns, they still have not won a game and fall to 0-9-1. Come on, Detroit, I know you have at least one victory in you this year, though it should have been this game against an average team with an injured and barely above-average QB. The Lions lost 13-10 to the Browns. One of those motivational speeches from Dan Campbell has got to pay off at some point this season. I’m almost sure of this.



D’Andre Swift rushed for 136 yards in this game, and I mention this because when your team hasn’t won a game by Week 11, you’ll take anything positive out of each game. Look at it like this, the Texans beat the Titans, so there is hope for the Lions. Hang in there, Detroit. The only place left to go is up.