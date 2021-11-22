We’re in the second half of the NFL season, and we can separate the contenders from the pretenders. We’ll talk about the contenders later, because this list is about the least fortunate teams in the league. Let’s check out the worst of the worst from Week 11. Welcome to this week’s NFL Powerless Rankings.
5b. Houston Texans
The Texans win!! The Texans win!! I guarantee you won’t read or hear that too many more times before January. So, enjoy this week’s victory, especially considering who Houston beat. The bottom finally seems to have fallen out in Week 11 for Tennessee, and the absence of Derrick Henry has begun to take its toll on this offense. Ryan Tannehill passed the ball 52 times, and, as a result, piled up four INTs. The Texans were in the right place at the right time and took advantage of Tannehill and this Tennessee offense.
5a. Seattle Seahawks
Seattle has replaced the Miami Dolphins among the NFL’s powerless, and this ship is sinking fast. The Seahawks had no answers for a Cardinals team with Colt McCoy starting at QB and no DeAndre Hopkins.
Arizona had very few issues with Seattle and even held Russell Wilson to a very pedestrian game, 207 yards passing and zero TDs. The Seahawks are in last place in the NFC West and aren’t’ anywhere close to climbing out of the hole they’ve dug themselves.
4. Chicago Bears
I feel for you Bears fans, just when you finally find the franchise QB the team has been searching for for decades, now he’s injured, and you’re forced to go back to Andy Dalton. What makes this one worse is the Ravens were minus Lamar Jackson. This was a winnable game for Chicago, but the team that converts only 18 percent of its third downs loses more often than not.
3. New York Jets
Joe Flacco (above) got the start in Week 11 for the Jets and played well. Flacco passed for 291 yards and two TDs, no picks. Miami was the better team on this day and played their way out of the Powerless rankings this week. The Jets are still the Jets, no matter who the QB is from one week to next.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville suffered another bad loss to the 49ers in Week 11, 30-10. I’m sure Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is ready to wrap this season up so he can get back to the bar. That’ll be the only celebrating he does this year, but then no one expected this team to do much of anything anyway, and they have not disappointed in that regard.
On the bright side, the Jags will be in line for another top-three draft pick from the looks of it, unless they decide to mess that up and win their last couple of games of the year for some reason.
1. Detroit Lions
Of course, the Lions are the most powerless team in the NFL for Week 11. Although they did put up a fight against the Cleveland Browns, they still have not won a game and fall to 0-9-1. Come on, Detroit, I know you have at least one victory in you this year, though it should have been this game against an average team with an injured and barely above-average QB. The Lions lost 13-10 to the Browns. One of those motivational speeches from Dan Campbell has got to pay off at some point this season. I’m almost sure of this.
D’Andre Swift rushed for 136 yards in this game, and I mention this because when your team hasn’t won a game by Week 11, you’ll take anything positive out of each game. Look at it like this, the Texans beat the Titans, so there is hope for the Lions. Hang in there, Detroit. The only place left to go is up.
