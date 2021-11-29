We’re in the second half of the NFL season, and we can separate the contenders from the pretenders. We’ll talk about the contenders later because this list is about the less fortunate teams in the league. Let’s check out the worst of the worst from Week 12. Welcome to this week’s NFL Powerless Rankings.



5b. Seattle Seahawks



The Seahawks play tonight in Washington against the Football Team, but at 3-7 and the Dolphins on a winning streak, I’ve got to keep the Seabirds on this list until they show me they don’t belong. Logic tells me having Russell Wilson should be enough for Seattle to win this game in Washington.



L ogic hasn’t been too friendly to the Seahawks this year, so I’m not going to count on that. I hope Seahawks fans enjoy these last few games of the year. Because we’re likely watching the end of an era with this group. Most notably with Wilson and Pete Carroll. One will probably be gone next year. Over the next seven games, we’ll find out who goes and who stays.

5a. Chicago Bears



Andy Dalton had a nice passing day on Thanksgiving with 317 yards through the air and a TD. Dalton and the Bears secured their fourth win with the victory over Detroit. With rookie Justin Fields out with a rib injury, I’d expect to see Dalton start at least one more game before Fields makes his return. The rib injury isn’t as serious as initially thought, so the Bears hope he’ll be ready for Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. That might be wishful thinking, but we’ll see how it all works out this week.



4. New York Jets



Week 12 was the perfect game for rookie QB Zach Wilson to return, as the Jets had Houston on the schedule. The good thing is Wilson didn’t throw 4 INTs in this one, and managed it well enough for the Jets to improve to 3-8. But ultimately, he didn’t actually look good, only completing 58 percent of his pass attempts. Luckily for Zach, Year 1 is coming to an end because I’m sure every Jets player and fan would love to finish this season as quickly as possible. The Jets’ defense did look pretty good, so that’s another positive for New York football fans.



3. Houston Texans



The Texans played the Jets. Somebody had to win this game, right? Well, I guess they could have tied, but the Jets came out with their third win of the year, 21-14 over Houston. The Texans managed to hold the Jets to a 15 percent completion rate on third down and still lost this game. That’s the kind of year it’s been for Houston. The Texans came up on the losing end of pretty much every other significant team statistic on Sunday. Total yards, passing yards, rushing yards, average yards per play, sacks allowed, and time of possession.



2. Jacksonville Jaguars



The Jaguars lost again (this time to Atlanta) in Week 12 to fall to 2-9. The Falcons aren’t great either, but they are better than Jacksonville. But the Jags keeping Matt Ryan under 200 yards passing and only allowing 21 points can be seen as a positive.



Cord arrelle Pat terson is the player that killed Jacksonville Sunday, rushing for 108 yards with 2 TDs. Sometimes those small victories are the only things that get you through a rough season like the one Jacksonville is currently struggling through.

1. Detroit Lions



The Lions still have not won a game in 2021 after losing to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, 16-14. This year they get one extra game, so they’ve got to win one sooner or later. Jared Goff was 21 of 25 with 2 TDs, as Detroit hung around until the end of this game. The Lions led 14-13 for most of the fourth quarter and looked like win No. 1 was within their grasp. But in the end, the Lions did what these Lions do and gave up a game-winning drive and field goal by the Bears that ran out the clock. There’s always next week, Detroit.

