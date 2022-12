New Orleans Saints, con’t

The loss dropped the Saints to 4-9 and last place in the NFC South. Brady’s struggles against the Saints since he joined the Bucs have only been rivaled by his Patriot-era inability to conquer Eli Manning or the Ray Lewis-era Ravens. Dennis Allen has now lost twice to the Bucs this season and has to hope his regime gets a second chance to take another crack at the division title in 2023.