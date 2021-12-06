4. New York Jets

The Jets did what the Jets usually do. After one quarter, the Jets led 12-7, then got outscored 26-6 by the Eagles and Gardner Minshew. Zach Wilson didn’t look half bad in the loss, passing for 226 yards and two TDs. Perhaps the Jets should have prepared for Minshewmania? Just a thought.



The Jets obviously have a long way to go before they can think about being competitive with most teams, but it’s good to see some improvement from their No. 1 pick. Now we need to see Wilson string together a few more games in a row where he throws more TDs than INTs and looks like a competent QB.