Week 15 of the NFL season provided us a very much not needed throwback to the 2020 NFL season. Players and coaches have tested positive at times in 2021, but this past week COVID hit like a Spider-Man movie. It was everywhere and re-acquainted us with a familiar friend: Re-scheduled games.



For at least one week, the emergency scenario that we’d thought had left our lives forever has returned — Tuesday Night Football. In the NFL’s first week with no byes since mid October, there are still eight teams that have not yet played. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings were originally scheduled for Monday Night Football, but there’s now an opening act with Las Vegas at Cleveland, and the closing act to Week 15 is now Seattle at Los Angeles and Washington at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

All four of these games will have an impact on the playoff picture, but for now let’s focus on some teams who were healthy enough to at least play their originally scheduled Sunday games and suffered some ill-timed defeats. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals are headed in the wrong direction at the worst possible time.