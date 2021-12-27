Welcome to this week’s NFL Powerless Rankings. The end of the NFL season is near, and we know all the cellar dwellers at this point. So, let’s check out the worst of the worst from Week 16.
Welcome to this week’s NFL Powerless Rankings. The end of the NFL season is near, and we know all the cellar dwellers at this point. So, let’s check out the worst of the worst from Week 16.
2 / 8
5b. Seattle Seahawks
5b. Seattle Seahawks
Seattle managed to climb their way back onto the powerless ranking in Week 16, losing a late thriller to the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks took a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter, where they got shutout 11-0 thanks to the Bears defense and a little bit of help from the elements. In the end, Seattle’s offense couldn’t get the job done when they had to in the fourth quarter. Depending on how the offseason goes, this could very well have been one of the last home games for Russell Wilson as a Seahawk. While he did miss on a few throws in the snow, he still ended the game with two TDs. Not bad, but Seattle needs a complete makeover moving forward past this season.
3 / 8
5a. Houston Texans
5a. Houston Texans
Houston pulled off the upset of the week over the Chargers, 41-29, in a game that seemed like the Texans just had everything clicking. The offense was rocking behind Davis Mills, who compiled 254 passing yards and two TDS. Houston picked off Justin Herbert twice, one a pick-six. Great win for the Texans.
4 / 8
4. New York Jets
4. New York Jets
The Jets beat Jacksonville with a big game on the ground from QB Zach Wilson, who busted out for a 52-yard TD run in the first quarter. Wilson ended the game with 91 yards rushing. The Jets and Wilson still have a long way to go in this rebuild, but a win here doesn’t hurt. It’s time to start looking toward the offseason for teams like the Jets and Jags.
5 / 8
3. Detroit Lions
3. Detroit Lions
With Jared Goff sidelined due to COVID, the Lions lost to the Falcons 20-16. At one point this year, Detroit seemed hard-pressed to get one victory; now they have two. They’ve shown a lot of fight, and it looks like the team plays hard for first-year head coach Dan Campbell. It’ll be interesting to see if they can make a few competent moves in the offseason. But we probably shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves here.
6 / 8
2. New York Giants
2. New York Giants
The Giants got rocked by the Eagles Sunday, 34-10, and just looked sad all around. Second-string QB Mike Glennon and third-string QB Jake Fromm combined to complete just 52 percent of their passes for one TD, two INTs for 118 yards passing. That’s subpar for one QB, but that’s simply horrible for two. The Eagles beat the breaks off the Giants and never gave them any hope in Week 16. New York will likely be busy looking for their next QB in the offseason.
7 / 8
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars lost to the Jets in Week 16. What else really needs to be said? Trevor Lawrence did pass for 280 yards, and Jacksonville was close here, losing 26-21. Not a horrible game between two of the worst teams in the NFL, but somebody had to win. Well, I guess they could have played to a tie, but there’s not much fun in that.
8 / 8