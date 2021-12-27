5b. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle managed to climb their way back onto the powerless ranking in Week 16, losing a late thriller t o the Chicago Bears. The Seahawks took a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter, where they got shutout 11-0 thanks to the Bears defense and a little bit of help from the elements. In the end, Seattle’s offense couldn’t get the job done when they had to in the fourth quarter. Depending on how the offseason goes, this could very well have been one of the last home games for Russell Wilson as a Seahawk. While he did miss on a few throws in the snow, he still ended the game with two TDs. Not bad, but Seattle needs a complete makeover moving forward past this season.

