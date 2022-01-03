Would ya look at that. No bye weeks, the first Sunday of the season in which every game not on Monday Night Football is played on Sunday, and we get an entertaining week of football.



The games were entertaining enough by themselves with the playoffs stakes and for one of the few times this season that NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson didn’t have to feign enthusiasm for The Witching Hour with multiple games in the early window being close in the fourth quarter. Despite all of this important and fascinating football, Antonio Brown found a way to be the story of the day by deciding to not only quit during Bucs-Jets, but disrobe down to his football pants and do jumping jacks in the end zone.

Later in that game, Tom Brady did lead the Buccaneers on a game-winning two-minute drive — with Chris Godwin out with injury and Brown out of his mind — connecting with Cyril Grayson three times for 55 yards and a touchdown in the waning seconds for Tampa’s 12th win of the season.

That drive and Brady’s performance in that game was a reminder that at 44 years old he is certainly in the MVP conversation. He is one of three players who should be considered for that award.