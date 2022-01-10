Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars fans were wearing clown masks to the game. They were in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second consecutive season, and when a lucky fan was broadcast on the jumbotron answering a multiple choice trivia question she made up her own selection — D. fire [general manager Trent] Baalke.



On the other hand, the Colts have been propped up in the media as one of the most dangerous potential postseason teams with their healthy offensive line, strong defense, and likely first-team All-Pro running back, Jonathan Taylor. All the Colts had to do was win one game in Jacksonville to send themselves to the playoffs and the Jaguars back to the top of the draft.

One problem though, the Colts have not won a game in Jacksonville since 2014. Yes, a franchise that has suffered only four losing seasons since 1999 — three of those seasons quarterbacked by career-backups — has been befuddled for more than half a decade on the road by a franchise that has suffered 16 losing seasons during that same timespan.

Still, 2021 was an especially embarrassing season for the Jaguars that included accusations of a fired coach kicking a player during the summer. There’s no way this 14.5-point underdog, wheezing to the end of a ghastly season, could ruin the Colts’ darkhorse Super Bowl run before it gets started. Right?

Wrong! *Dana Carvey voice*

The Colts were dominated by the Jaguars from start to finish. Their only points were a single field goal until there were less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Turnover Carson Wentz reared his ugly head at the worst possible time in Week 18, giving the ball to the Jaguars twice in the third quarter when they were already losing. While for the Jaguars, rookie Trevor Lawrence played one of his best games of the season, completing 71.9 percent of his passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

In a game the “team nobody wants to see in the playoffs” Colts had to win, they were as dangerous as one of those dollar store water pistols. The Jaguars, on the other hand, got to brush a small corner of shame off of their season with a victory, and still held onto the No. 1 overall pick.