5. Oakland Raiders (0-2)

Maybe Josh McDaniels isn’t meant to be a head coach in the NFL? Whatever the explanation, McDaniels’ tenure in Las Vegas certainly has not started the way he envisioned coming into the season.



The Raiders made the playoffs last season and now find themselves in an 0-2 hole that’s never easy to climb out of, whether it’s a 16 or 17-game schedule. Most people want to blame QB Derek Carr, but he played rather well and usually does for the most part. Las Vegas was up 23-0 at halftime over Arizona, and looked like they were on their way to being 1-1.

In the second half, the Raiders collapsed under the pressure as the Cardinals shut them out, scoring 29 unanswered points behind a couple of dazzling plays from Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense. Let’s also show this Cardinals defense some love for shutting the down the Raiders offense.

To illustrate how wild this game was, the Cardinals drove down the field on the Raiders in 18 plays. Murray and the Arizona offense produced an 18-play drive ending in a TD and two-point conversion to send it to overtime, where the Cardinals won the game on a defensive touchdown.

McDaniels needs to get his team back on track, or they’ll become a mainstay for the remainder of the season. Fortunately for McDaniels, the 0-2 Titans are up next. Both teams need a win desperately, so that should be a good game, at the least.