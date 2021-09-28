The 2021 NFL Draft class will be a focal point of the NFL for years to come. The class included five quarterbacks who have a chance to make significant impacts on their franchises this season and beyond.

So, we decided to rank these five gentlemen every week and track their progress throughout the season to determine who’s the best QB out of this class.

Rookie QBs are now 1-10 to start the season. So it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for these youngsters.

Let’s see where these young gunslingers stacked up in Week 3.

(Davis Mills was in consideration for this list but didn’t make the cut this week.)