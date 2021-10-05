The 2021 NFL Draft class will be a focal point of the NFL for years to come. The class included five quarterbacks who have a chance to make a significant impact on their franchises this season and beyond.



So, we decided to rank these five gentlemen every week and track their progress throughout the season to determine who’s the best QB out of this class.



Let’s see where these young gunslingers stacked up in Week 4, from worst to first.



(Davis Mills’ was in consideration for this list but didn’t make the cut this week)

