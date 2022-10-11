4. Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

The Raiders were up big, and before you knew it, they were in a battle with the Chiefs, who roared back from a 17-point deficit to win 30-29. Even when the Raiders were up 17-0 less than halfway through the second quarter, it never felt like the Chiefs were out of this game.



By halftime, Kansas City had cut the lead to 20-10, and the momentum felt like it’d changed considerably. Travis Kelce was on fire in this game, catching four TDs from Mahomes. Kelce had one of the craziest receiving stat lines you’ll ever see in this game. He caught seven balls, four of those TDs, and just 25 yards receiving. That’s the definition of maximizing your opportunities.

Kelce did the opposite of what Las Vegas has done all year, as they’ve essentially been in every game they’ve played but only come away with one victory thus far. If someone would’ve told Josh McDaniels his tenure as Raiders head coach would start off 1-4, he probably would have laughed out loud. But here we are in the middle of October, and Las Vegas is among the worst teams in the league.

Indeed, they aren’t as bad as their record indicates, but Bill Parcells would undoubtedly tell you otherwise.

