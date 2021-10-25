5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs might just be the biggest disappointment this season, based on the level of expectation coming into the year. In February, Tampa Bay released the Blueprint like Jay-Z, resulting in an ether-like attack on the Chiefs from around the league that they’ve yet to recover from.



Kansas City only lost two games last season, but already has four this season. Sunday, the Chiefs suffered their worst loss since Patrick Mahomes became the teams’ starting QB. The Chiefs are among the Powerless for the first time since they didn’t put up much of a fight against the Titans, falling 27-3.

Adding injury to insult, Mahomes left this game in the fourth quarter after being kneed in the head by a Tennessee defensive linemen. As bad as this Chiefs’ defense has been, you can usually count on the offense to make it a game. The Chiefs are slowly playing themselves out of the race in the AFC West with performances like this.