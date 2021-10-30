Best Over/Under and Spread Bets

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs



Over/Under: 52



Spread: Giants +9.5/Chiefs -9.5

This week’s telecast of Monday Night Football might be better suited for Monday Night Raw. It may get a little gory.

A Monday Night massacre is the more proper way to prognosticate this “showdown” between losing teams. Yes, that’s exactly what KC qualifies as now.

However, that’s the beauty of catching teams in the right spot. Do we really think the Chiefs are about to fall to 3-5 halfway through the campaign? And hold the same record as the rebuilding Giants?

Making matters more enticing for the Kansas City side, this will be a game following a loss. As I’ve already detailed multiple times before, this then becomes a favorable situation for Patrick Mahomes.

Look, the face-of-the-league superstar has seemingly been in a rut for about a month now, something we never see. But one thing that hasn’t changed is how Mahomes retaliates back from adversity.

After last week’s rare blowout defeat at the hands of Tennessee last week, the Chiefs have now dropped 12 regular season ballgames started by Mahomes since drafting him four years ago. In the previous 11 ensuing contests, not only did Mahomes collectively craft a delightful 106.8 passer rating, he also routinely lit up the scoreboard to a tune of 32 points per game. Additionally, Kansas City plated at least 24 points in each of those outings.

Throw in the fact that this will be in prime time for the world to see and you have to expect Mahomes — who looked absolutely miserable in a recent viral TikTok video produced by his annoying brother — to be absolutely on a warpath.

Such behavior can’t be promising for a Giants club that isn’t very good to begin with and is still down some key regulars. At the same time, they’ll be getting back at least one or two of Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard, which provides a boost.

No matter, it won’t be enough. When the Chiefs are down and have the chance to pounce on a much weaker opponent, they don’t waste that opportunity. New York getting healthier and coming off a respective win is why I think they can put up a fight and be useful for the total. Buying a point for the over is also recommended as to be safe if this goes the direction of a 31-20/34-17/37-14 rout.

Pick: OVER 51 (-130)

Pick: CHIEFS -9.5 (-110)